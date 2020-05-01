MOSES LAKE - Four new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reportedly Friday in Grant County as the total cases countywide is up to 171.
All four new cases on Friday were from the Quincy area, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 154 cases are pending test results, with at least 34 probable cases. Of the 171 confirmed cases, nine are currently hospitalized and 71 are now listed as recovered
“We are defining recovered people as those who are no longer reporting symptoms,” health district officials stated. “Most of our cases listed as recovered were sick in March and early April. Most people who get COVID-19 are symptomatic for more than a week and many experience symptoms like shortness of breath and cough for several weeks.”
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 14
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 1
- Mattawa: 41
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 59
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Statewide, more than 14,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 814 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.