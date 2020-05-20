MOSES LAKE - Four juveniles allegedly broke into at least seven vehicles over several days in Moses Lake, and two of the juveniles were also connected to an armed robbery on May 12.
The car prowls occurred Sunday night and into Monday morning in the Knolls Vista and Paxson Road areas, according to Moses Lake police.
The four suspects, ages 12, 15 and two 13-year-olds reportedly stole cash, credit cards, purses and electronic devices from the vehicles. All the stolen items, including a wedding ring, were recovered, excluding the cash.
“These arrests were the result of good old-fashioned police work, as well as good video from several home surveillance systems,” Capt. Mike Williams stated.
During the investigation, police also identified the 15-year-old and one of the 13-year-olds as suspects in a May 12 armed robbery where the suspects reportedly agreed to sell $100 worth of marijuana to the 20-year-old victim but then robbed the man at gunpoint.
Two of the teenagers were booked into juvenile detention while two were released due to their age.
