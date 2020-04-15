MOSES LAKE - About 40,000 pounds of food was distributed Wednesday to the community thanks to a partnership between the Moses Lake School District and Willamette Egg Farms.
A line of cars stretched for blocks along South Pioneer Way during the free food distribution. In four hours, 1,000 boxes of various egg and potato products were distributed, according to the school district.
During the free event, the school district posted on Facebook that traffic was causing “gridlock in the immediate area on Pioneer Way.”
“We apologize to our neighbors and the area. While we didn’t anticipate this, it certainly shows the need that exists across our community,” school district officials stated. “We believe the aid in serving that need outweighs the inconveniences created.”
Wednesday’s food distribution was open to all community members.
“The turnout for today’s food pantry was unprecedented,” school district officials stated. “Thank you to all of our community members that patiently endured the long lines for food. We couldn’t have done it without the partnership of Willamette Egg Farms and our team of volunteer staff.”
