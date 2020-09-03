MOSES LAKE - Another 40 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday in Grant County as the cumulative total during the pandemic is now at 2,468 cases.
Thursday’s cases are residents of Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
There are currently 19 Grant County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 1,322 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2, Grant County had 467 cases per 100,000 residents, a decrease of 93 cases in the last seven days, according to the health district.
“The hospitalization rate did unfortunately increase over the last week,” health district officials stated. “Just because rates are starting to decrease, doesn’t mean we can stop using all precautions to prevent the spread of illness. Let’s not lose momentum because of Labor Day Weekend. We have seen what happens with other holidays and the rise in cases after family and social gatherings.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 183 (+3)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 399 (+6)
- Moses Lake: 716 (+22)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 42
- Quincy: 695 (+18)
- Royal City: 225 (+18)
- Soap Lake: 36 (+1)
- Warden: 157 (+10)
- Wilson Creek: 4
Statewide, more than 75,800 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,945 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
