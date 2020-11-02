MOSES LAKE - A total of 43 COVID-19 cases were confirmed since Friday in Grant County as the total cases during the pandemic has surpassed 3,600.
The weekend cases include nine in Friday night, six on Saturday, 11 on Sunday and 17 on Monday, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 3,615 confirmed cases in Grant County, 12 patients are currently hospitalized and 3,131 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 25 with one additional death pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 8
- Ephrata: 310
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 14
- Mattawa: 538
- Moses Lake: 1,157
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 78
- Quincy: 901
- Royal City: 331
- Soap Lake: 63
- Warden: 209
- Wilson Creek: 5
Statewide, more than 109,300 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and at least 2,378 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.