MOSES LAKE - Forty-three COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Grant County as the health district says the case rate is again increasing.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Wilson Creek, according to the health district.
Of the 7,530 confirmed cases, 12 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized — down five from Monday — and 5,473 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 91 with five additional deaths pending death certificate review.
The health district on Tuesday reported Grant County’s virus case rate is at 755 per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, up from the 588 cases per 100,000 residents over the two-week period prior to Jan. 5.
“Unfortunately, the trend in both daily cases and our two-week incident rate is going up,” health district officials stated. “Please continue using all known precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a face covering anytime you are around people you don’t live with, washing your hands, and staying home if you feel sick, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or identified as a close contact.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 46
- Ephrata: 642
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 26
- Mattawa: 843
- Moses Lake: 3,218
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 127
- Quincy: 1,568
- Royal City: 485
- Soap Lake: 159
- Warden: 388
- Wilson Creek: 19