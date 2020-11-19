MOSES LAKE - There were 45 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday in Grant County as the total case count during the pandemic is at 4,296.
Thursday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake, Warden and Wilson Creek, according to the Grant County Health District.
There are currently 16 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 3,347 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 28 with 10 deaths, up two from Wednesday, pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 13
- Ephrata: 364
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 16
- Mattawa: 566
- Moses Lake: 1,507
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 82
- Quincy: 996
- Royal City: 361
- Soap Lake: 99
- Warden: 242
- Wilson Creek: 11
