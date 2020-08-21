OTHELLO - An Othello man has died from COVID-19, the sixth virus-related death in Adams County.
The 45-year-old man died Aug. 15 at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Adams County Health District.
All six COVID-19 deaths in Adams County have occurred over the past month. All six deaths have been Othello-area residents, according to health officials.
“To Adams County residents, we ask that you do your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” health officials stated. “It is more important than ever to follow guidelines to protect others, especially the most vulnerable members of our communities. Please wear a mask or cloth face covering when in public, limit the size of gatherings, and think carefully about personal decisions to socialize outside your households.”
Adams County on Thursday reported 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases, all in Othello. The county has had a total of 540 cases during the pandemic, with 434 previous cases listed as recovered and currently three patients hospitalized.
(4) comments
I am wonder why it hits the Hispanic community so hard. I know two people that have contracted the disease and they had little or no symptoms, this is a weird illness.
Wheres all the iFiber Trump Covidiots who say it only affects people over 65? You know who you are.
Keep living in fear, bro. Doesn’t worry most of us.
stfu deplorables: do you ever think for yourself? How do you stop a virus? Masks? Social distancing? Nope, they only slow it down. Everybody is going to be exposed sooner or later; did you miss the fact that the media started out by saying "flatten the curve" but now they're saying "stop the virus"? It's all political, have we had success in stopping the flu virus? HPV? No, it's ridiculous, but it sells the democrats position that Trump is bad, bad, bad. Quit watching that idiocy; it isn't news, it's propaganda, and it's rapidly becoming communist propaganda.
