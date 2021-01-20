MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting another 46 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in Grant County.
Cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the health district.
Of the now 7,895 confirmed cases, 19 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 6,434 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 91 with nine additional deaths pending death certificate review.
The health district says the county is seeing “somewhat of a plateau” in the case rate over the past 14 days. The cases rate is at 760 per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 49
- Ephrata: 693
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 27
- Mattawa: 887
- Moses Lake: 3,349
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 131
- Quincy: 1,648
- Royal City: 507
- Soap Lake: 180
- Warden: 395
- Wilson Creek: 20