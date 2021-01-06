MOSES LAKE - The health district reported another 48 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the daily case rate has decreased over the last two weeks.
Wednesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden.
Of the now 7,173 confirmed cases, 19 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 5,473 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 83 with an additional 11 deaths — up one from Tuesday — pending death certificate review.
Grant County’s case rate per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks is at 650, down from a rate of 986 cases per 100,000 residents on Dec. 23, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 43
- Ephrata: 602
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 25
- Mattawa: 772
- Moses Lake: 3,078
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 122
- Quincy: 1,506
- Royal City: 470
- Soap Lake: 153
- Warden: 378
- Wilson Creek: 15