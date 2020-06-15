MOSES LAKE - Forty-nine COVID-19 cases were confirmed since Friday in Grant County, bringing the total confirmed cases in the county to 337.
Eleven of the cases were reported to the Grant County Health District over the weekend. The other 38 cases were reported on Monday, by far the highest one-day total in Grant County during the pandemic. Exposure settings for the new cases include social gatherings, same employer, close contacts of a confirmed case, a cluster of agricultural workers and several have no known link to confirmed cases.
The 49 cases come from residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
“There is community spread within Grant County,” health district officials stated. “Please take all precautions you can to limit the spread of COVID-19. Please avoid large gatherings, including BBQs and parties. Stay 6 feet away from others as much as possible. Wear a mask in public per the Health Officer Directive. We must all do our part to protect those around us and limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Because of the high number of new cases, the health district was unable to provide an update on the number of cases pending test results and the number of probable cases. Five patients remain hospitalized and 130 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 25
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 81
- Moses Lake: 98
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 4
- Quincy: 91
- Royal City: 19
- Soap Lake: 9
- Warden: 8
Across the state, more than 26,158 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,221 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(8) comments
It’s funny how so many people will read something and automatically assume they know everything. If any of you commenters have actually read and understood this article instead of just reading the title you would actually know some true facts. You all can blame inslee or whoever you chose but the only ones who are really to blame are the ones who write comments on something they obviously know nothing about and bash people who are actually trying to help you. If it wasn’t inslee in office it would be anyone else you would still blame. The only lies that have been said are the ones who are coming out of the person who actually has the say so in even what inslee does and says and that’s TRUMP! You can deny it all because I know you will. But it’s ok because I know the truth and the facts and I’ve experienced this real hand. And it’s not gonna just go away it’s only gonna get worse starting with Moses lake. So I only hope you and your families DONT get infected or infect someone else. And my advise to you all is to get tested because you could have it without any symptoms at all and pass it to someone in your family and it could be fatal to that person. THATS what makes this a serious situation! Grow up people!! I know you aren’t complaining about that unemployment with the nice little bonus you get every week along with that stimulus check. Try being an essential worker then have a comment to say.
The health of vulnerable people is not a political issue. Small minds constantly post intolerant and racist comments on topics of importance to the health and welfare of this area. Small, selfish minds are consumed with hate. Love, tolerance and understanding is taking hold. Some do not like it.
Is there a lag in test results? This would explain it. Look to see no new cases in the very near future. And yes, Inslee is still a POS.
Make everyone wear the masks, not just folks working in stores, etc...
I wonder if there are any surplus NASA space suits for purchase on the www.? e-bay perhaps?-- Russain surplus perhaps- they have no issues selling surplus- One of the best built & sounding glass valves for my stereo preamp was bulk surplus for a Russan ICBM, The cold war era-- Voshod- OTK factory. I suspect there space suits could be bought for a few green backs-- I need to check e-bay out----
Is Inslee still a bad guy for trying to get people to stay indoors?
Yes Inslee is a bad guy. He lied about the reason for lockdown (there was never a time when hospitals were overloaded) then let it linger. The community outbreak would have probably peaked and been declining had he admitted he was wrong and opened things up. We're not getting the entire story in this article either. Is there more testing going on? What age groups are the new cases?
Yes he did nothing about riots/looting and his own rules about crowds packed in the streets.
