EPHRATA - The Grant PUD-managed fish population took a deadly hit due to equipment failure at a remote fish-acclimation facility in Okanogan County. The mishaps resulted in the death of 5,000 of Grant PUD’s approximately 20,000 juvenile steelhead. Grant PUD has been investigating the matter.
Utility officials discovered that the power failure was caused by trees falling on area powerlines. They determined that the backup generator was activated, but a faulty transfer switch prevented power to the apparatus. Further inspection revealed that a loose connection caused the failure. Power is critical to fish acclimation facilities as it keeps pumps working, circulating water to keep it oxygenated in the tanks. The fish died when the oxygen became depleted.
"Anytime you lose fish, it has an impact on the overall program, especially to a program on Omak Creek where the goal is to develop a locally adapted broodstock population," Grant PUD Wildlife Manager Tom Dresser stated. "It is extremely fortunate that the loss was not greater.”
The steelhead at the facility are eventually released into Omak Creek, which empties into the Okanogan River, which flows into the Columbia River near Brewster.
The steelhead are "acclimated" or kept in tanks with a mix of Omak Creek water before release. They "imprint" on the creek and return there to spawn.
The facility is owned and operated by the Colville Confederated Tribes and is on tribal land, but Grant PUD and the Bureau of Indian Affairs provided the funds to build/install the infrastructure. The facility's two, 20-foot-diameter circular tanks each have capacity for 10,000 steelhead.
Grant PUD has a federal obligation to release 100,000 juvenile summer steelhead annually, Dresser said. The Colville facility acclimated 20,000 of that total. The remaining 80,000 are reared at the Wells Hatchery, owned and operated by Douglas County PUD.
