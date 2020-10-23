CLE ELUM - The family of the late Ian Eckles is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who leads them to his remains.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s officials believe Eckles was a murder victim who was killed by Jose Alcantara-Gonzalez around May 17. Eckles was scouting for hunting spots in the Cle-Elum area.
Authorities say Alcantara-Gonzalez killed Eckles and stole his vehicle.
Alcantara-Gonzalez was captured in mid-June and was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to eight felonies including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft, theft of two firearms, residential burglary, first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.
Murder was not part of Alcantara-Gonzalez’s plea deal.
Prosecutors are delaying proceeding with the homicide charge but agreed to the plea deal to “ensure that Alcantara remains imprisoned and the community is protected,” sheriff’s office officials added. Delaying trial on the murder charge gives prosecutors time for extensive lab processing of evidence including blood and tissue, DNA, fingerprints and ballistics.
Anyone with information that could lead officials to Eckles is asked to call Jesse Campbell at 503.750.2902 or email at JDCampbell88@gmail.com.
You trying to mock me actually quite funny. It shows off your stupidity. It is a great example of limited intelligence capacity that is an inherited trait.
My rebuttal:
1. Of course I care about liberty and justice for him. He was an American killed by an immigrant.
2. I am pretty sure he is not gay. He is a hunter. He is a real man that kills other mammals with his own two hands.
Unfortunately, "liberty and justice for all" means we have to give a crap about a dead douchebag with a Patriots hat and a stogie.
Might be a hate crime. Those sideburns look pretty gay.
Shame on you.
Who hurt you....
You're a piece of shit and Karma will be visiting you and yours.
