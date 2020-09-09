ROYAL CITY - The Grant County Health District is investigating five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Royal School District, just two weeks into the new school year.
The cases include one staff member and four students from Red Rock Elementary, Intermediate School and Middle School, according to the health district.
“If a child or other staff member had close contact with a person who tested positive, they will be contacted directly with instructions about monitoring symptoms, quarantining, and testing,” health district officials stated. “At this point into the investigations, it is too early to assess whether there was any additional spread at schools.”
The Royal School District began the school year on Aug. 28 with alternating days on campus and remote learning as well as a 100 percent remote learning option. The school district is working with the health district as part of the COVID-19 investigation.
“For now, the schools in Royal City remain open based on the local school board decision to offer some form of in-person learning, but given the rate of COVID in Grant County, there is a continued risk for COVID spread on campus,” health district officials stated. “GCHD alongside school district staff continues to look for any additional cases and any evidence of school-based spread or school outbreaks. The decision to close the schools will be based on finding spread or outbreaks on school premises or on the buses.”
The health district on Wednesday reiterated it does not support full in-person education until the rate of COVID-19 cases drop below 75 cases per 100,000 residents over a two week period.
Also on Wednesday, 15 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Grant County including residents in Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy and Warden.
Total confirmed cases during the pandemic is at 2,558 while current hospitalizations are at 18 and 1,559 previous cases are listed as recovered. Deaths are at 17 with two confirmed deaths reported on Wednesday.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 194 (+1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 417
- Moses Lake: 755 (+5)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 49
- Quincy: 725 (+8)
- Royal City: 249
- Soap Lake: 38
- Warden: 163 (+1)
- Wilson Creek: 4
(1) comment
the TrumpVirus is kicking our butt...Dotard has us headed for 400k dead by Jan 1st...but it will just magically disappear anyday!
