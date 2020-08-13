WENATCHEE - At five-years-old, Camila Camarena has been through a lot to say the least.
Camila has a history of chronic seizures due to a tumor she once had. Despite the removal of tumor, Camila’s parents say they were informed by medical staff that the seizures could still reappear at any time.
Desperate to improve the quality of their daughter’s life, the parents have opted to have Camila undergo surgery to rid her of seizures for good. Camila is set to have a hemispherectomy on September 4 at Seattle Children's Hospital.
A hemispherectomy is when one side of the brain is surgically disconnected from the rest of the brain so that seizures that originate in that hemisphere have nowhere to go. Only children who have severe epilepsy with seizures originating from only one side of the brain are candidates for this surgery.
Hemispherectomy surgery is usually only performed when that particular side of the brain is already functioning poorly, either because of injury or because the child was born with conditions that cause excessive damage to the brain, so the patient doesn’t lose additional brain function.
As a last resort to pay for Camila’s medical expenses and family hotel stays, her mother has established a GoFundMe for the benefit of her daughter.
(1) comment
Can they go to St. Jude? It's free.
