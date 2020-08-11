ALMIRA - Firefighters had a fast-moving fire on their hands Monday when a combine ignited a wheat field six miles north of Almira.
Almira Fire Chief Dennis Pinar says the blaze started at about 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Williams Road and Old Coulee Road. Pinar believes that fire started in the combine’s engine compartment as it was harvesting wheat.
The fire torched about 50 acres of wheat before it was fully contained at about 4:30 p.m. No one was hurt.
Pinar says over $17,000 worth of wheat was lost to the blaze; several structures were threatened as well.
The combine was a complete loss.
