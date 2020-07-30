Firefighters from several jurisdictions, including the Bureau of Land Management, are on scene fighting what's being reports as a 50-acre blaze north of Rimrock Meadows on Moses Coulee Road. The Central Washington Interagency Communication Center says the fire is traveling southwest. The blaze is torching brush and grass in what's being called "unaccessible terrain. No homes are threatened at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation. We'll have more info as it becomes available. The fire is unable to be fought from the air due to the darkness of night.
50 acres on fire northwest of Ephrata in Douglas County
