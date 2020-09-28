MOSES LAKE - A total of 50 COVID-19 cases were confirmed since Friday in Grant County as the running total of cases during the pandemic is at 3,089.
The 50 cases reported since Friday include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
There are currently 16 Grant County residents hospitalized with the virus and 2,338 previous cases listed as recovered.
The health district on Monday also provided more date on the free testing events in Moses Lake and Quincy. A total of 261 people were tested in Moses Lake, with 25 positive tests — a 9.6 percent positive test rate. In Quincy, 502 people were tested, with 27 confirmed cases and a positive test rate of 5.4 percent.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 241
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 500
- Moses Lake: 920
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 75
- Quincy: 776
- Royal City: 321
- Soap Lake: 41
- Warden: 201
- Wilson Creek: 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.