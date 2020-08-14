MOSES LAKE - Another 52 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in Grant County has the cumulative total during the pandemic has surpassed 1,700 cases.
The health district on Friday also reported an additional 117 recovered cases, for a total of 805 previous cases now listed as recovered. Currently, 19 patients, up two from Thursday, are hospitalized.
Friday’s cases include residents in Grand Coulee, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Warden.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 137 (+4)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7 (+1)
- Mattawa: 338 (+10)
- Moses Lake: 511 (+15)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 22
- Quincy: 452 (+18)
- Royal City: 128
- Soap Lake: 33
- Warden: 106 (+4)
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, more than 66,100 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,755 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(2) comments
Spokane County numbers: 46 today, 56 yesterday. They have over 5 times our population.
Big trouble in little molo!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.