MOSES LAKE - The health district on Tuesday reported another 53 COVID-19 cases in Grant County.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake.
Of the now 8,124 confirmed cases, 15 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 6,434 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 98 with 10 additional deaths pending death certificate review, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 53
- Ephrata: 725
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 27
- Mattawa: 914
- Moses Lake: 3,460
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 132
- Quincy: 1,671
- Royal City: 520
- Soap Lake: 194
- Warden: 398
- Wilson Creek: 21