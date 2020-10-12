MOSES LAKE - Another 55 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Grant County since Friday as the total positive cases during the pandemic is now at 3,309 in the county.
The weekend cases included seven Friday night, 17 on Saturday, 17 on Sunday and 14 on Monday, according to the health district. The cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake and Soap Lake.
There are currently 17 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus, up three from Friday, a 2,544 previous cases listed as recovered. Virus deaths in the county now sit at 24 after three additional deaths were confirmed on Monday.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 4
- Ephrata: 268
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 10
- Mattawa: 515
- Moses Lake: 1,029
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 76
- Quincy: 827
- Royal City: 326
- Soap Lake: 43
- Warden: 206
- Wilson Creek: 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.