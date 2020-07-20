MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday as the cumulative total is now at 990 cases during the pandemic.
The 59 cases includes 12 on Friday evening, 15 on Saturday, eight on Sunday and 24 on Monday. Cases are from residents in Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, rural Othello, Royal City and Warden.
Among the 990 confirmed cases, six patients are currently hospitalized and 464 are now listed as recovered, according to the health district.
More than 8,500 Grant County residents have been tested for the virus during the pandemic, with about 11.4 percent of the tests returning positive. The state is average a positive test rate of about 5.8 percent.
"There is widespread community spread in Grant County," health district officials stated. "It is not limited to one employer, community, or household. Relatively simple precautions can limit the spread. We have said it many times, but everyone can do something to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a face covering, using physical distancing, avoiding gatherings of friends and family, washing your hands, and staying home when you don’t feel well."
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 79 (+5)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 4 (+1)
- Mattawa: 236 (+14)
- Moses Lake: 273 (+21)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 15 (+2)
- Quincy: 226 (+7)
- Royal City: 96 (+3)
- Soap Lake: 21
- Warden: 38 (+5)
Statewide, more than 47,700 cases have been confirmed -- up about 800 cases since Sunday -- and at least 1,453 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
Ok correct me if I'm wrong but I was always told that there only barrier approved to prohibit biological or bacterial microbes was a N95 rated respirator!! So did science and OSHA just reassess their findings and standards? I think not... So if you can smell a fart then that nak you're all protesting or promoting isn't actually doing Jack squat for you and you're still able to breathe in COVID floating around in the air around you!! They are only creating an illusion of protection which comforts the less intelligent group of our species.
Also there is just under 9,000,000,000 people approx on our planet, and we've lost just over 600,000 from this virus... That's not even 1% of our population!! In fact it's 0.0666666%! So the fact that we are freaking out calling this a pandemic is absurd to me!
Another thing, we are talking about a virus that circled the entire globe in the course of weeks!! We are unable to create an affective safe vaccine for any virus for years! To do the necessary testing and trials and to have the ability to discover any potential side affects takes time! Lots of it! So really what we're gonna have to do is bite the bullet and let it run its course without trying to slow it down or stop it. That only allows it the opportunity to mutate and then reject people who would normally not need to worry about contracting it again. But a mutated virus will strike again and again just as we see with the flu every year! Not to sound cold but it's called survival of the fittest! We are the only animal on this planet that don't regularly and activity follow the law's of nature. We protect our sick and dying where as any other species cast them out and don't nurture them at all. so why is it that we don't do the same thing? now I'd be much more worried about catching it if the percentage was more like 25% or even 10% but it's not even 1%.
and if I don't want to wear a useless mask and risk catching COVID that's my own personal choice. Maybe I'd rather catch it and get it done with and move on instead of living in fear and being isolated for months at a time!!
This isn't anyone's damn fault! It's called nature. That's just how shit is. Viruses are everywhere and are single handedly the most successful organism on our entire rock! We all have to dye some time. No one is promised a single second more. Just let it get eveyoone already so it will actually be done and gone and not coming back at all...
Just my opinion and thoughts!! Just saying. To each their own.
The virus needs water droplets to be transmitted. You don't need to filter the virus. Just the droplets.
This is the "Big deal" 6 people are in the hospital?? Out of 100, 000?? We are in a Government controlled lockdown costing this county 10s of millions over 6 people??
Give me a BREAK.. And you wonder why people are seeing through the smoke and mirrors and nonsense?? 6 people in all of GRANT county.. Thankfully they have such a better system of dealing with the coronaVirus that the death rate is significantly dropping even in patients that require hospitalization.
But wear your mask because it makes you feel empowered ..
I dont feel empowered by wearing a mask that is a stupid comment. I do it out of respect for the unknown as this is a novel virus. Nor does it bug me to do it for the 15 minutes Im in a store when grocer is required to do it ALL DAY.
I dont need you to put words in my mouth or think your tough by talking tough, its common and unneccessary.
140 K dead is not a joke and keep treating it that way if you choose. Im not pretending to have all the answers but Im 100% sure you dont have them..
@grm.. No you wear a mask because you want to feel empowered or you are doing "something", not out of respect because if you did it out of respect you'd have worn a mask your whole life.. Or are you saying you have the CoronaVirus then YES I would stand corrected and say you are wearing it out of respect..
Am I talking tough?? I don't think saying it really not a big deal that 6 people out of a county of 100 thousand are hospitalized.. And I don't think it's talking tough to thank the medical personnel who have discovered new and better ways to treat this Virus in the hospital..
140k isn't a joke but you forget that 90% of those people have "underlying medical" conditions so forgive me when I say that I feel those numbers are skewed and they are feeding you half truths and manipulated information.
It's good you admit you don't have the answers.. I don't have them either but I sure know putting MILLIONS of people out of work, adding TRILLIONS onto the national debt for whoever thinks they are going to pay that in the future, and taking away personal freedoms doesn't seem to be doing a dam thing to slow a highly contagious Virus that has no Vaccine and there is no "Anti-Virus" known the mankind.. So if we can't do "anything" about something why throw everything out thinking we can (jobs, prosperity, economy, livelihoods, personal freedoms, seeing family, ways of lives) ??
After your last 2 posts I fully gather your in the "let er rip crowd" pertaining to how to handle the virus. Thats what I was essentially asking people in the post in regards to opinions. I do believe that your opinion does resonate with a percentage of our population. Right, wrong, or indifferent this is probably why were so divided and our cases are back to being sky high.
No because of you, just because we have people with a wide ranging sphere of opinions and no real conformity as a country. We will continue to flounder and the writing is on the wall in regards to our governor so simply expect our economy and schools to not open for some time.
Today is 6 months to the day of the first Covid case in the U.S.
We are averaging approximately
24,000 deaths per month. On top of that we are hitting higher levels now then when we started. We have no National plan and every State is essentially doing their own thing except people do travel which pretty much means that borders and State rules dont apply.
We are shut in our own mess as other countries have disallowed us from traveling to their countries. Other countries have done better and thats simply the truth. After opening up too soon we are back to square one. Which way or decision do we make now? Let er rip, open up full boar? Protect the majority of our citizens? Do our best to protect the people with compromised immune systems and send everyone else back to work?
The one thing I do believe is that as a Nation we must choose the singular path we can all agree upon. If we cannot we will perish, struggle, and fight until we implode.....
It is a big deal to me and Im sick of seeing the division among us. It bears no fruit. However, Im scared our loyalties maybe too solidified for positive movement
Why is it always Trump? First of all it’s up to the states to make a mask mandate. Do you want the government make all the decisions? I don’t. Further most people arnt wearing masks that’s their decision if they want to possibly get sick oh well. The number in the state includes Eastern WA where the harvest is in full mode. Figure out from there. Grant co. Would have more cases if they were testing like other counties are. Everyone has their opinions but the blame game is not appropriate in a pandemic. The State has everything they need and should stop complaining. The death rate has dropped because there using better procedures. And if people don’t use the better judgement it could get worse. Pandemic in 1920 proved relax procedures and die later. This virus still have several unknowns like brain damage and liver function shutdown and they are finding more each week. This pandemic is no ones fault. Just like the flu each year!
Last week close family member cancelled a doctors appointment, three days later received notice of their positive sars cov2 test in mail. Never had a test.
Interesting.
Your comment brought to mind a couple things. One was about a $2 thous. bill I received in the mail from Samaritan Hospital. It had been over a year since I had been in there for surgery. Looked at my records and looked like I took care of it all, made a call to see what the deal was.
They said I still owed.
When asked for an itemized bill, they dropped the charge.🤷♀️
I worked for a doctor's office and learned some interesting things about labs and how they work.
If you tell them the "problems" the patient has, the results usually comes back listing those "problems" but if there is no "pre diagnosis" many are returned with "within normal range" notes.
Interesting how these things only seem to happen to anti-mask, "ignore the virus" people. 🤔
@cheb.. no this is actually happening to a lot of people but it's not really talked about..
Just like people who are having family members pass away from known diseases only to have doctors tell the family that they are going to put CoronaVirus down for the cause of death.. If you ask around you'd find out that happened A LOT across many countries.. But it is only vocal people who are trying to bring that to light but everyone just wants to be afraid and run around yelling the world is coming to an end.. you can't talk logically to a hysterical person..
Tens of thousands of needless deaths later, Trump finally advocates wearing masks, but no national program. Czech Republic did it and shut the virus right down. ""We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance," Trump tweeted on Monday -- nearly three months after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended wearing masks in public."
All 10 million people in the Czech Republic...
Something isn't adding up...about 30 counties are up in confirmed cases yet the state's number hasn't moved in 3 months???? Maybe I'm missing something...math never was my favorite
