MOSES LAKE - Grant County is now up to 288 COVID-19 cases after an additional 18 cases were confirmed since the Thursday afternoon update.
The fifth COVID-19 related death in Grant County was also reported by the Grant County Health District on Friday. The person was a resident in hospice service at Summer Wood Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Moses Lake. The resident was a male in his 80s.
Eight COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday night after the health district's afternoon update, bringing Thursday’s total to 13, the most for any day during the pandemic in Grant County. Ten other cases were reported on Friday, according to the Grant County Health District.
The 18 cases come from residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake and Warden. Exposure settings include four from household contacts, three from family or social gatherings, four from a same employer, two from close contact of a confirmed cases, four with no known link to a confirmed case likely meaning community spread, and one case still under investigation.
An estimated 250 cases are pending test results. Of the 288 confirmed cases, five patients are currently hospitalized and 130 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 20
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 64
- Moses Lake: 84
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 4
- Quincy: 88
- Royal City: 13
- Soap Lake: 5
- Warden: 7
Statewide, more than 25,100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,204 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
