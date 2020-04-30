MOSES LAKE - Six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Grant County, bringing the county’s total cases to 167.
The new cases on Thursday include three in Mattawa and three in Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Health District. An estimated 144 cases are pending test results, with at least 34 probable cases.
Of the 167 confirmed cases, nine patients remain hospitalized and 60 cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 14
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 1
- Mattawa: 41
- Moses Lake: 36
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 54
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
“COVID-19 is not just a problem for those who are elderly or have underlying health conditions. 82 percent of our positive cases are under the age of 60 and only 18 percent were identified as having underlying health conditions,” health district officials stated. “The median age of Grant County residents who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 55. Please continue to take precautions to protect yourself and those around you like physical distancing and wearing a face mask in public.”
Statewide data shows more than 14,300 confirmed cases in Washington and at least 814 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
(1) comment
When reporting these cases could you please tell us where these people have been the last few days or week. Shocked after staying home for 7 weeks we still are having cases. Where are these people going? Where have they been? Why are they still being exposed if we are all staying home (well some of us are trying)? I would love to quit staying at home but we are not doing any contact tracing it seems and many still going out to friends and relatives.
Example: This person was at Walmart on 4/29/2020 between the hours of 4-5pm and then visited Lowes on 4/30/2020 between the hours of 11:00 - 12:00.
