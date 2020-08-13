MOSES LAKE - Another 62 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday in Grant County. The total number of cases during the pandemic is at 1,688.
Thursday’s cases are from Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the 1,688 confirmed cases, 17 patients, up two, are currently hospitalized and 688 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 133 (+1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 6
- Mattawa: 328 (+3)
- Moses Lake: 496 (+21)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 22
- Quincy: 434 (+26)
- Royal City: 128 (+6)
- Soap Lake: 33
- Warden: 102 (+5)
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, more than 65,300 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,736 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(2) comments
Eventually the government will realize that the virus is going to run it's course. They will not stop it they will only cause financial and mental hardship upon the citizens.
It's a freaking virus!! Wash your nasty hands, keep your fingers off your face, keep your distance from other people, cough into your elbow, cover your sneeze.
For the love of pete, give people a little credit for being able to take care of themselves and their families.
Never seen such idiocy on such a large scale ever before.
Hear that, hospitalizations are up to 17!!! Run for your life...
