MOSES LAKE - A total of 63 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since Friday in Grant County as the countywide total is at 471 cases during the pandemic.
The 63 cases come from Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake, according to the Grant County Health District. Exposure settings are still under investigation for many of the cases but some settings include same employer, social gatherings, close contacts of a confirmed case and community spread.
Of the 471 confirmed cases, seven patients are currently hospitalized. Updated numbers on recoveries have not been provided.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 29 (+1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 124 (+31)
- Moses Lake: 140 (+15)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 5
- Quincy: 115 (+6)
- Royal City: 30 (+9)
- Soap Lake: 14 (+1)
- Warden: 9
Statewide, more than 28,870 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,276 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(6) comments
Protect yourself and others by doing a mindful thing, wear mask, stay 6 feet or greater from other people. People go to stores which put, "Shop this way ➡️" or. Do not Enter on the isle floors for a reason. It's to give everyone a 6 foot cushion. But continually see people going the wrong direction in the isles of the stores. What don't you get about the 6 foot rule and not wearing face masks don't you understand? Either 1. You don't give a rats ass. 2. Can't read. 3. Don't respect yourselves or others. It has been shown from States that opened back up to early and people didn't follow those rules have seen a spike in Coronavirus cases is it that hard to understand you are only setting things back so that we can defeat this virus and get back to normalcy!
So are these numbers to be taken at face value? Are there more tests being done and that's why it seems to be trending? Is there a lag in test results and they're all coming in now instead of a month ago? There needs to be more transparency here. We're not getting the whole story.
Thanks but I'm free to do what I think is best for me and my family...You can do what you want. Enjoy life
7 hospitalized, 5 deaths in the county in nearly 5 months.
Wash your hands keep your fingers off your face pay attention to your surroundings and wear a mask if you can't avoid close quarters.
If you are still scared and unable to understand how to protect yourself and others --Stay Home.
Okay, so that's 20 new cases a day for the last three days. We were averaging 12 a day for the last two weeks. Going up, yeah, but 20 a day seems ok since after all, our hospital count isn't bad.
Thing is, the Phase 2 opening guideline is 25 cases per 100,000 (about GC's pop) over a 14-day period. We just picked up 63 in three days. The trend is not good. But hey, The Herald says we're getting numbers because we're doing a better job testing people. Uh, okay.
So here's the thing if you aren't worried about the bug. It's called a Novel virus because it's new, and we don't know everything about it yet. Do you know for sure that people who catch it won't have health-related problems later in their life? Yeah. Nobody knows for sure. Might be smart to avoid it until we know more. Just sayin'.
Come on, folks. Common sense needs to prevail. Please wear masks and reduce direct interaction and we can help each other get through this. We have a long way to go. This is no joke and no hoax.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.