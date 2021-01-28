MOSES LAKE - Another 64 COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Grant County as the North Central region will remain in Phase 1 through at least Feb. 12.
Thursday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 8,211 confirmed cases, 12 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 6,434 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 105 with four additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 53
- Ephrata: 734
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 27
- Mattawa: 922
- Moses Lake: 3,496
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 136
- Quincy: 1,681
- Royal City: 529
- Soap Lake: 200
- Warden: 403
- Wilson Creek: 21
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced regions would only need to meet three of four metrics to move to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. Updated metrics released Thursday show the North Central region — Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties — only met one of the four metrics and will remain in Phase 1. The state Department of Health will release the next round of metrics on Feb. 12.