MOSES LAKE - There were 65 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday in Grant County as virus hospitalizations have hit an all-time high.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 5,084 confirmed cases, 25 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized, up seven from Monday, and 3,469 cases are listed as recovered.
Grant County has seen a decrease in the case rate during the past week, from 1,001 cases per 100,000 residents from Nov. 26 to two weeks prior, to 837 cases per 100,000 residents from Nov. 30 to two weeks prior. The health district says its too early to tell if the decrease is due to a decrease in testing over Thanksgiving weekend or if it’s a true downward trend.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 18
- Ephrata: 439
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 21
- Mattawa: 599
- Moses Lake: 2,013
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 93
- Quincy: 1,102
- Royal City: 387
- Soap Lake: 115
- Warden: 284
- Wilson Creek: 12
