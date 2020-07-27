MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting an additional 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 1,145 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
The cases include one Friday night, 21 on Saturday, 28 on Sunday and 17 on Monday, according to the health district. The cases are residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden.
Of the 1,145 confirmed cases, nine patients are currently hospitalized and 582 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 94 (+6)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 6
- Mattawa: 256 (+14)
- Moses Lake: 328 (+15)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 15
- Quincy: 266 (+24)
- Royal City: 102 (+4)
- Soap Lake: 26
- Warden: 50 (+4)
- Wilson Creek: 1
Statewide, more than 53,300 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,518 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(11) comments
Wow! Population of Grant Co. 88,000 more or less, 1145 infected, 9 hospitalized, 10 deaths in nearly 6 months.
Wash your hands, keep your distance, keep your fingers off your face until you get them washed.
It's a virus like the flu, the government cannot make it go away. Though they are doing a good job of torking a lot of people off and crushing the economy.
Absolutely you can’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth. I get tired of using a public restroom finding used toilet paper on the ground, which spreads other disease. People who come from other countries must be educated how to dispose toilet paper in the toilet and not to throw dirt diapers on the ground!
I still think this virus can be absorbed tru the eyes---it has been found in sewers, every time the crapper is flushed there are mists-fine droplets scattered every where- and even more so with commercal crappers- power flush - AND look at the floors around mens troughs- soaked with urne. I have not used a public rest room in over 3 years--- not worth risk--- agan- nice spelling huh?
Royal School District is planning to have classes. Funny how their about only school that’s opening. Are they doing this to babysit during harvest? Call in your concerns if you live within Royal dist. Keep SAFE
Always someone has to jump in and comment about politics, this pandemic is real and to worry about who played more golf is just sick. Here in Grant Co. we are seeing numbers rise. Not everyone is taking this seriously by wearing masks and distancing. And people at harvest going home to 20 people living in close quarters is not helping. Experts say it’s only going to be getting worse in September with normal flu season. This is one reason kids in ALL of Eastern Washington should not return to school. Maybe kids don’t get real sick but bring it home to others in family is not good. If you agree contact you school districts and voice your opinions. Also schools are not babysitters during a pandemic!
Seems like the numbers are staying about the same but I recall we were getting 35 cases some days and I think there were 51 one day in early July. Masking started to be “mandatory” on July 7. So maybe it helping some? We are fighting the good fight in our business and refusing to serve anyone not wearing a mask and taking some guff for it but so many businesses are giving in so we’ll never know if total masking would work!
Nobody worry trump has everything under control thats why he's out golfing every weekend he deserves all the executive time he has everything under control. What a leader not like Obama that golfed a lot less fixed a bad economy bush left him. Trump is really doing everything he promised I seen his indestructible fence get knocked down by some wind most of the best ppl he hired are either in jail or fired then he says what a horrible people they are even though he hired them.
“Motivated reasoning” is what social scientists call the process of deciding what evidence to accept based on the conclusion one prefers.
Weird...shouldn't it be going down? Mask mandate since June 23rd. Average infection rate hasn't changed either...Hmmm...guess I'll wait till next month to see if things change...Good ole Jay and his minions will fix this....Eyeroll
Crying toddler. You seem to be happy about these number. As a toddler you are pointing your finger rather than encouraging people to work together to get this under control. And oh, by the way what's the saying....."you can lead a horse to water, but you can't make him drink". Just change out a few of the words to reflect the people who insist on not adhering to mandates, guidlines, etc.......maybe people like you who for political or other ridiculous reasons are part of the problem. But hey. You are taking a stand. Drinking the Kool aide.
I've read alot of your posts "Really" and you're a hypocrite. You do the very thing your whining about. I dont feel it's my place to tell people over and over and over what they should do. "Dont beat your kids, dont wrestle with a lolly pop in your mouth, dont eat yellow snow, dont sleep with your neighbors wife, wear a mask, wash your hands blah blah blah...ect...I've read and listened to you and others on here say the same crap that comes from king inslee and his court..people know what's up and we dont need ignorant but well meaning people parrot the same @#%$. ..yeah I can't stand some of your political views but your free to Express them, I've fought overseas for those freedoms dont trample on mine kid!
