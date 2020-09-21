MOSES LAKE - Sixty-seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed since Friday in Grant County, which has now had 2,969 cases during the pandemic.
The weekend cases include 16 on Saturday, 36 on Sunday and 11 on Monday, according to the health district. Cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Warden. Twenty-five of the 67 cases confirmed on Saturday are results of mass testing events in Moses Lake and Quincy.
“We are still receiving results from the testing events and will share numbers with you when we get them. At the Moses Lake event there were 262 people tested. The Quincy event had 502 tested,” health district officials stated.
There are currently 11 Grant County residents with the virus hospitalized and 1,864 previous cases listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 220
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 464
- Moses Lake: 859
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 71
- Quincy: 754
- Royal City: 311
- Soap Lake: 40
- Warden: 195
- Wilson Creek: 4
Statewide, more than 82,800 cases have been confirmed and at least 2,055 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(2) comments
The whole government lockdown/restriction has been with us for over 6 months, in a county with just over 80,000 people we have less than 3000 infected, more than half of those have recovered, 19 people have died, and 11 are hospitalized.
Am I the only person able to do basic math?
This is why we destroyed the economy---really?
Is there some great inability of the population to understand how the chinese flu is transmitted and what the necessary steps are to protect oneself from the infection?
Wash your hands, keep your fingers off your face if you haven't just washed your hands, keep your distance from other people in public.
I think it's time for us all to become responsible for our own safety and hygiene.
If you are that scared stay home.
According to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, only 27 percent of Republicans trust scientists, and only 31 percent trust medical science. The refusal to wear masks, the rejection of social-distancing recommendations and hostility to shutdown protocols are not merely fodder for political argument. These anti-intellectual outbursts could actually kill people — and almost certainly have already done so.
The bizarre opposition to masks, despite the consensus of public health experts, is also the newest episode in the right wing's assault on science. Only 43 percent of Republicans believe in evolutionary biology, and just 27 percent accept that climate change is a threat to the planet.
Evangelical Christianity, a foundational element in the insanity of the radical extremist right, is especially contemptuous of scientific expertise. Viewing scientists as their competition, "young-earth creationists" — a specific subset of evangelicals — routinely claim that fossils are not evidence of evolution but Satanic plants meant to mislead the fallen. Climate change, in this demented worldview, is nothing to worry about, because God has his hand on the thermostat.
200,000 dead -- a total that exceeds the horror of Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined -- is the current head tax for a xenophobic minority movement that contributes little to US GDP but weighs like a rotting albatross of anachronism around America’s neck.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.