MOSES LAKE - After more than 40 cases were reported on Friday, another 68 cases were confirmed since the last update in Grant County.
The weekend cases include two Friday evening, 11 on Saturday, 14 on Sunday and 32 on Monday, according to the Grant County Health District. The cases include residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Quincy, Royal City, Warden and Wilson Creek.
Of the now 3,789 confirmed cases, 13 patients are currently hospitalized and 3,131 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 27 with another two deaths awaiting death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 9
- Ephrata: 322
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 15
- Mattawa: 554
- Moses Lake: 1,231
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 78
- Quincy: 931
- Royal City: 341
- Soap Lake: 82
- Warden: 220
- Wilson Creek: 6
