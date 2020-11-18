MOSES LAKE - Another 69 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday in Grant County, while Chelan and Douglas County is seeing a large spike in new cases.
Wednesday’s cases in Grant County include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 4,251 confirmed cases in Grant County, 18 patients are currently hospitalized and 3,347 cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 14
- Ephrata: 360
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 16
- Mattawa: 566
- Moses Lake: 1,476
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 82
- Quincy: 988
- Royal City: 358
- Soap Lake: 95
- Warden: 239
- Wilson Creek: 10
Both Chelan and Douglas counties are now seeing one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic. Chelan County is at 511 new cases over the past two weeks, about 662 per 100,000 residents, while Douglas County has had 252 cases over the same period, or 580 cases per 100,000 residence.
just the start of a new wave..smh..
