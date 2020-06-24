MOSES LAKE - A sixth Grant County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died and another 35 cases of the virus were confirmed Wednesday in Grant County as the countywide total has surpassed 500 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Along with the sixth death, a Moses Lake man in his 90s, in the county related to COVID-19, two more people are now hospitalized. A total of nine patients are currently hospitalized.
Wednesday’s cases include residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 514, according to the Grant County Health District.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 32 (+1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 132 (+7)
- Moses Lake: 147 (+4)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 7 (+2)
- Quincy: 136 (+17)
- Royal City: 33 (+2)
- Soap Lake: 15 (+1)
- Warden: 10 (+1)
“Help us knock down COVID-19 in Grant County. We can’t control the disease on our own,” health district officials stated. “We need you, our community, to help keep Grant County businesses open and get to Phase 3. We need you to help protect our vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. We need you to help keep our hospitals able to care for us when we need it. We need you to help slow the spread of the disease. The tools to slow the spread are known: wear a mask, use physical distancing, wash your hands and stay home if you’re sick. Whether we like it or not, we are still in this together and only together will we be able to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Across the state, more than 29,800 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,293 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
