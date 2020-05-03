MOSES LAKE - Seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in Grant County, bringing the county’s total to 182 confirmed cases.
Sunday’s new confirmed include one from Mattawa and six from Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District. Six of the cases are close contacts from the same employer. The health district has been working with the employer to identify any additional close contacts and to isolate people who are ill. The name of the employer was not released.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 1
- Mattawa: 42
- Moses Lake: 34
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 68
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Statewide, more than 15,100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 834 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
So I'll ask again, what's going on in Quincy that has them blowing up with the covid?
And people still believe this is over. Just imagine if they could test us all. O wait they couldn't cause they lied to us not enough test for everyone even though the clown in the White House keeps saying their are enough test for everyone.
I think we should be told what business it is that has all these cases!!
