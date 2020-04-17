MOSES LAKE - Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday in Grant County, bringing the total cases in the county to 140.
Friday’s new cases include one in Ephrata, one in Mattawa, three in Moses Lake and two in Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District. Of the 140 positive tests in the county, 39 are now listed as recovered and eight remain hospitalized.
An estimated 164 cases are pending test results, with at least 26 probable cases.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 13
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 35
- Moses Lake: 27
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 49
- Royal City: 7
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
“The growth rate on the graph shows that cases of COVID-19 in Grant County are still being reported at a high rate and are not slowing,” health district officials stated. “You can see the rapid growth of new cases over the last month. When cases start to slow down, the graph will start leveling off and look like a straight line across the top. Please continue to take precautions against COVID-19 like staying home except for essential trips, masking in public, and washing your hands.”
Statewide, more than 11,100 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 583 people have died.
(2) comments
It would be useful to see a bar chart of case numbers per week for comparisons. Chart this for Grant and its neighboring counties.
Please practice good hand sanitizing and wear a mask in public. Assume everyone you see has the virus and do everything you can to protect yourself when out and about. If these measures work like our health officials say they will, we could see an end to this virus soon. I know the odds of catching it seem exceedingly small but still it continues to spread!
