MOSES LAKE - Seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in the Othello area, bringing the total in Adams County to 37. Five new confirmed cases were reported in Grant County, which now has 114 cases.
The new cases in Grant County include two each in Mattawa and Moses Lake and one in Royal City, according to the Grant County Health District. One previously reported case in Moses Lake was determined not to be a Grant County resident and was removed from the total case count.
Of the total cases, six patients remain hospitalized. An estimated 145 cases are pending test results, including at least 15 probable cases.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 12
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 23
- Moses Lake: 20
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 44
- Royal City: 6
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
In Adams County, Othello is currently at 33 confirmed cases, including 11 connect to one large family, Lind has two cases and Ritzville has two cases. There are an estimated 50 cases pending test results with at least 12 probable cases. One patient currently remains hospitalized while 14 people who previously tested positive for the virus have since recovered.
According to the state Department of Health, more than 10,200 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 491 people have died.
