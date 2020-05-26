MOSES LAKE - Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Grant County since Friday, bringing the county’s total to 205.
The new confirmed cases include residents in Mattawa, Moses Lake, Warden and Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 102 cases are pending test results. Of the 205 confirmed cases, two patients are currently hospitalized and 106 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 16
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 51
- Moses Lake: 39
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 75
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 5
“While we are happy to be in Phase 2 of the Governor’s Safe Start Plan and excited for businesses to finally open their doors again, everyone needs to continue to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” health district officials stated. “Please avoid large gatherings, including backyard BBQs, birthday parties, and other get-togethers with family and friends of more than 5 people outside your home. Wear a mask whenever you are in public and can’t stay 6 feet away from others like while shopping and at work.”
Across the state, more than 20,181 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,078 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
People are letting their guard down. This is a marathon, folks. I experienced outbreaks overseas of other diseases and the same reasonable rules apply, as the viruses do not care about your age, faith, political beliefs, etc..
And this aren't even all the new cases from this weekend so many dumb people out their like nothing is going on. People need to understand that can get stupid drunk any day of the week at the convenience and comfort of your own home. But no some people need an audience to make a fool of themselves.
