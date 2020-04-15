MOSES LAKE - A total of seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday in Grant County, bringing the countywide total to 129 cases.
Five new cases were reported in Mattawa, one in Moses Lake and one in Royal City, according to the Grant County Health District. Of the 122 confirmed cases, eight patients currently remain hospitalized.
An estimated 195 cases are pending test results, with at least 28 probable cases pending.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 12
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 31
- Moses Lake: 23
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 47
- Royal City: 7
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
Grant County’s Unified Command also launched a phone Safety Line on Wednesday. Phones are staffed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and are for people who are homebound and need essential services such as food or non-urgent medical needs. The phone number is 509-754-1323 for English and 509-754-2019 for Spanish.
Across the state, more than 10,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 567 deaths have been reported, according to the state Department of Health.
The phone line is a good idea. Bravo.
