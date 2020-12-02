MOSES LAKE - On Wednesday evening, Boeing Spokesman Doug Alder confirmed that some of the grounded 737 MAX airplanes stored at Grant County International Airport are taking flight for the first time months.
Alder told iFIBER ONE News that the planes are partaking in repositioning flights as Boeing prepares its aircraft for commercial use and readies them for some of the first airlines that will use them to transport passengers.
The repositioning flights are a reconfiguration of where some planes will be stored as the number of grounded 737 MAX airships start to slowly diminish. Alder says some MAX jets will be flying out of the Moses Lake airport and some will be landing at the airfield in coming weeks.
In 2019, two crashes, killing hundreds, tarnished the airplane’s reputation resulting in the grounding of all planes. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes — mainly in flight-control software — that will allow airlines to resume flying the plane.
American is likely to be the first carrier to put passengers on MAX jets, beginning Dec. 29 with once-a-day round trips between New York and Miami. In the meantime, the airline plans flights with employees on board.
Scrutiny of the plane has focused on a flight-control system called MCAS, which repeatedly pushed down the nose of the plane before both crashes.
Boeing, which describes changes to the plane on its website, and the FAA say the system has been made less powerful and easier for pilots to override.
Chicago-based Boeing said Wednesday it has flown more than 1,400 test flights on updated MAX planes. The FAA said its people put in 60,000 hours reviewing and testing Boeing's work. American is likely to be the only U.S. carrier using the Max for several weeks. United Airlines expects to put the plane back in its schedule during the first quarter of next year, with Southwest following in the second quarter.
Regulators in Europe and Brazil have cleared a path for their airlines to resume MAX flights in a few weeks.
It's unclear whether the flying public will accept the plane or avoid it. Some industry officials believe that fear of getting on the plane has lessened with time. American says that if customers don't want to fly on a MAX, it will have the flexibility to put them on other planes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.