MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday in Grant County, which has now had 2,137 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
The weekend cases include 29 on Saturday, 18 on Sunday and 27 on Monday. Cases include residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Warden.
There are currently 19 patients hospitalized and 1,147 previous cases now listed as recovered, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 170 (+4)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 382 (+3)
- Moses Lake: 615 (+22)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 35 (+3)
- Quincy: 580 (+25)
- Royal City: 176 (+12)
- Soap Lake: 35
- Warden: 132 (+5)
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, more than 71,300 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,867 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
Hey iFiber, how many deaths in Grant County? This is only one third of the information. How about you guys engage in some real journalism instead of lefty/liberal fear mongering.
Is fear mongering giving the actual numbers of the cases that exist. Its just numbers man, you can choose to fear them or not give a rip and do you......is it only Grant County that matters or the whole country?
Bottom line is its a low mortality rate but were still over 170 k in deaths and nothing is going to get better until we have a vaccine that helps...it wont cure anything but hopefully it helps!!
