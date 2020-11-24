MOSES LAKE - There were 76 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday in Grant County as the total cases during the pandemic has passed 4,700.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 4,705 confirmed cases, 17 patients are currently hospitalized, up two from Monday, and 3,469 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths are at 32 with seven, up one, deaths pending death certificate review.
“With Thanksgiving just a couple of days away we want to remind you COVID-19 is very contagious,” health district officials stated. Without using all available precautions, it can spread very quickly. It can quickly move from your small dinner party out into the community, affecting our most vulnerable residents. We are again asking that you only celebrate with the people you live with. We know it’s hard, it’s hard for us too.”
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 17
- Ephrata: 399
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 18
- Mattawa: 576
- Moses Lake: 1,800
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 85
- Quincy: 1,052
- Royal City: 376
- Soap Lake: 106
- Warden: 264
- Wilson Creek: 11
(1) comment
dominion software in the U.S. Elections machines.
dominion software in the covid testing.
Dominion Diagnostics is pleased to now offer COVID-19 serology antibody testing.
Dominion Diagnostics is a leading, certified and accredited national medical laboratory that provides
