MOSES LAKE - Grant County has surpassed 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic as another 78 cases were confirmed on Friday.
Friday’s cases come from Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District. Test turnaround time averaged about three days.
Of the now 2,065 confirmed cases, 19 patients, up one from Thursday, are currently hospitalized and 950 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 166 (+3)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 379 (+8)
- Moses Lake: 593 (+10)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 32 (+1)
- Quincy: 555 (+28)
- Royal City: 164 (+23)
- Soap Lake: 35
- Warden: 127 (+3)
- Wilson Creek: 3
Statewide, more than 69,700 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,850 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
