MOSES LAKE - Since Friday, 79 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Grant County, as the total cumulative cases in the county is at 691 during the pandemic.
Daily totals over the weekend included 19 cases confirmed on Saturday, 29 on Sunday and 31 on Monday, according to the Grant County Health District. The cases are residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden. Test turnaround time averaged three days with a range of one to six days.
Two more people who tested positive for the virus are now hospitalized, bringing the total to 16 currently hospitalized.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 50 (+7)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 3
- Mattawa: 170 (+25)
- Moses Lake: 192 (+15)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 8
- Quincy: 166 (+10)
- Royal City: 65 (+15)
- Soap Lake: 17
- Warden: 20 (+7)
Statewide, more than 36,900 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,370 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(4) comments
People don't take it seriously. People will die needlessly.
Stop the fear mongering, Lu. Look at the facts. People get it, most recover. That’s a good thing. 5 have died. 95,000 in Grant County. Many more are dying needlessly due to drug abuse than COVID. Where is your bleeding heart for them?
Crybabies are going to have a feel day over this. I have a sick sense about these things.
Boy, thank god for masks, that could of been worse....Eyeroll
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.