MOSES LAKE - Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday in Grant County as the county’s total confirmed cases currently sits at 215.
Thursday’s cases include residents in Ephrata, Moses Lake and Mattawa. Grant County Health District officials say six of the cases are linked to previously confirmed cases, spread through family and social gatherings. One case is linked to travel outside the county and one case is under investigation. The new confirmed cases are residents who were tested in the past one to three days.
An estimated 133 cases are pending test results. Of the 215 confirmed cases, two patients are hospitalized and 106 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 17
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 55
- Moses Lake: 44
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 75
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 5
Across the state, more than 20,700 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,106 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(4) comments
Funny, the closer we get to phase 2, the more cases suddenly pop up.
the information is hidden in plain sight.-simply look at the towns & cities above-the numbers of confirmed- go to these places, drive around and count the breeds of people you see. you will not need a pass port in some of these towns-- not yet.
What about all the false death cases cases attributed to this virus . That is still being done as well as false cases positive cases
Why is valuable information being hidden? What age group? General area of residence? Etc.?
