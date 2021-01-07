MOSES LAKE - Another eight COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Grant County, according to the health district.
The eight deaths confirmed Thursday bring the total confirmed virus deaths in the county to 91.
Four of the eight deaths were associated with the Columbia Crest Center in Moses Lake. All four of the residents had underlying health conditions. The deaths include two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
The other four deaths, which are not associated with long-term care facilities, including a Moses Lake woman in her 40s, a Mattawa man in his 60s, a Moses Lake man in his 60s and a Moses Lake man in his 80s. All four had underlying health conditions, according to the health district.
Along with the deaths, the health district on Thursday also reported 54 COVID-19 cases in Grant County. The cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Wilson Creek.
Of the now 7,227 confirmed cases, 18 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 5,473 cases are listed as recovered. An additional four deaths are pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 43
- Ephrata: 604
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 25
- Mattawa: 777
- Moses Lake: 3,105
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 122
- Quincy: 1,521
- Royal City: 485
- Soap Lake: 154
- Warden: 378
- Wilson Creek: 16