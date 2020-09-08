MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the county’s running total to 2,588 cases during the pandemic.
The 86 cases include 23 on Saturday, 39 on Sunday, 9 on Monday and 15 on Tuesday, according to the health district. The cases are residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Between Aug. 18 and Sept. 7, Grant County had 442 new cases per 100,000 residents.
“The trend in cases per day per the last 14 days is continuing to plateau and slowly decline,” health district officials stated. “We hope this downward trend will continue.”
As of Tuesday, 18 Grant County residents who tested positive for the virus are hospitalized, up three from Friday. A total of 1,559 previous cases are listed as recovered, and deaths remain at 15.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 193 (+8)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 417 (+17)
- Moses Lake: 750 (+22)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 49 (+6)
- Quincy: 717 (+14)
- Royal City: 249 (+15)
- Soap Lake: 38 (+2)
- Warden: 162 (+5)
- Wilson Creek: 4
Statewide, more than 77,545 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,953 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.