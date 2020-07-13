MOSES LAKE - Grant County has surpassed 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic as 89 cases were confirmed since Friday.
The Grant County Health District reported 16 cases on Saturday, 57 on Sunday and 16 on Monday. The cases are residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Of the 858 total cases, there are currently 11 Grant County residents hospitalized and 345 previous cases listed as recovered, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 58 (+2)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 3
- Mattawa: 209 (+22)
- Moses Lake: 236 (+21)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 12
- Quincy: 205 (+38)
- Royal City: 85 (+6)
- Soap Lake: 21 (+3)
- Warden: 28 (+4)
Statewide, more than 40,656 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,438 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(8) comments
I am no doctor, but this thing is gonna run it's course and there is not one thing we can do about it.
Practice good hygiene, keep your distance from other people, keep your fingers off your face if you haven't just washed them, wear a mask to protect the people around you from getting scared, be alert to your surroundings, and pray.
We already have done something about it. We have a manageable curve now, and protocols for maintaining it. So yes, there are lots of things we can do about it.
Lord Cheetoh suggests he trusts the opinion of an ex-game show host over his country’s own public health institute, the Centers for Disease Control.
The president shared a tweet today from Chuck Woolery that said “Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors.”
With more than 135,000 people dead in the United States from coronavirus, the former host of Love Connection thinks this is all about the election. Curious how Woolery (and Trump) would explain the almost 13 million cases worldwide. Are those all about the U.S. election as well?
It is funny you and other people want everyone to follow the "experts" advise but have you read the newest "advise"??
It is to call for a full scale Lockdown.. This little make believe lockdown we just had cost TRILLIONS and MILLIONS unemployed.. Can you imagine a full scale lockdown where if you are driving around (as they did in China that has ZERO cases now) you either prove you have authority to be out of your house or you get fined and/or imprisoned? If you ave serious about this "pandemic" why not support a full scale lockdown to "stop" this pandemic for say 6 months??
Sorry to tell you, but the "experts" have worrying indications that antibodies don't last, and asymptomatic people don't develop enough antibodies to avoid becoming contagious (or actually sick) again.
If true, the only way to keep our current level of messed up from continuing for a very long time is lock-down level containment long enough to get level of contagion back down, and then *everyone* following CDC mask, distance and gathering guidelines.
Otherwise . . . get ready for a decidedly damaging new "normal." Remember, social democracies and authoritarian enemy states are back to work. Our economic competitors are licking their chops watching the bipolar US screw this up.
Dr. Jekyll is trying his best, but Mr. Hyde is making a serious mess out of this.
And always remember the GOP method of operation for the last 40 years: Make a mess, and then blame "the liberals" for it. Could this be the real motivation for Republican "leadership" in this crisis?
A question for you: What will be the acceptable annual death count for Mr.Hyde? Should we, as Ron Paul once said, "Let 'em die" for the sake of libertarian values? And when does the death count become socially and politically not practicable? What's your number?
Yeah, yeah, I know. The Basin is "different" because not so many have died. Here's the thing: You make one area "Covid Closed" and leave another "Covid Open" what happens? People travel between the areas, keep transmitting the virus and dragging out the economic misery.
@Trumpo.. I laughed about this for 30 minutes.. So yeah.. ok.. What do you suggest we do then?? Many states have implemented mask requirements but for SOME REASON it isn't doing a darn thing .. Maybe masks don't work against an AIRBORNE VIRUS??
And it is CLEAR that American's are a bunch of weak, gullible, submissive, and self centered society so our time as a economic "power" is quickly eroding.. China has more in Cash reserves than America has in Debt.. China has invested HEAVILY in making sure they have resources for their Country while America is worried that a toad might have hop away while a bridge is being built.. We can't expand the road from Wenatchee to the Tri-cities but we sure have enough money for retarded Round-abouts that are the but of many jokes..
And you think our "economic competitors" really are really worried about the United States competing with them?? You really need to look around!! The United States is destroying itself and ANY IDIOT can see that.. All ANY country has to do is sit back and let the United States self implode onto itself and borrowing TRILLIONS of dollars and running around screaming because of a Virus is just as good as any to speed up the process of the implosion.
Ok 6 months it is!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.