MOSES LAKE - Nine COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County. The running total is at 1,349 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Two previously reported cases were found to be residents of another county and one case was found to be a duplicate. All three cases have been removed from Grant County’s total.
Tuesday’s cases come from Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the 1,349 confirmed cases, 13 patients are currently hospitalized — up one from Monday — and deaths remain at 10. Two additional deaths are pending death certificate review. In Grant County, about 0.9 percent of confirmed cases has resulted in a death. The state average is about 2.7 percent. More than 10,600 Grant County residents have been tested for the virus, with about 12.1 percent of tests returning positive.
Health district officials reported Tuesday that the number of new cases over the past week have leveled off.
“To see this number drop, everyone must do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a face covering anything they are outside their home, washing their hands, using physical distancing, and staying home if they feel sick or have been given isolation or quarantine orders,” Health district officials stated.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 106 (+1)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 6
- Mattawa: 301
- Moses Lake: 390 (+1)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 18
- Quincy: 316
- Royal City: 110 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 28
- Warden: 69 (+2)
- Wilson Creek: 2
Statewide, more than 58,700 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,600 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.