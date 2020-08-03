MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District says 95 COVID-19 cases were confirmed since Friday as the cumulative case total in Grant County is at 1,343 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
The new cases include two Friday evening, 37 on Saturday, 18 on Sunday and 38 on Monday. The cases are residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the health district.
Of the 1,343 confirmed cases, 12 patients are currently hospitalized and 688 previous cases are listed as recovered. Total confirmed deaths remains at 10 but there are now three deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 105 (+5)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7 (+1)
- Mattawa: 301 (+16)
- Moses Lake: 389 (+35)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 18 (+1)
- Quincy: 316 (+23)
- Royal City: 109 (+3)
- Soap Lake: 28 (+2)
- Warden: 67 (+9)
- Wilson Creek: 2
Across the state, more than 58,100 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,596 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
