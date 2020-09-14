MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting 97 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday as the running total of confirmed cases is at 2,759.
The cases include two Friday night, 25 on Saturday, 36 on Sunday and 34 on Monday, according to the health district. The 97 cases are residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
There are currently 17 Grant County residents with the virus hospitalized and 1,864 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 207
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 7
- Mattawa: 419
- Moses Lake: 764
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 67
- Quincy: 746
- Royal City: 283
- Soap Lake: 40
- Warden: 171
- Wilson Creek: 4
Statewide, more than 80,100 cases have been confirmed and at least 2,006 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(4) comments
It's a virus, it doesn't care what you think, what the government thinks, what the health department says.--- It's a virus, wash your nasty hands and cover your cough and sneeze, keep your dirty paws off your face.
Anybody know how to act during flu season?
Meanwhile in Indonesia, citizens refusing to wear face masks have been forced to dig graves for victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
The anti-maskers are only performing the manual labor of digging graves and preparing the area to support caskets. The handling of the bodies of coronavirus victims is still done by public health officials wearing full-body protective gear.
What the US will do with Trump anti-maskers being collected in a national database has yet to be determined. Seizure of assets to pay for the cost of the pandemic was on the table until someone realized most of them don't have a pot to piss in.
and we're back to 1% of the county having the covid. Is it even real?
I caused these deaths, not the virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.